AB Devayya’s family thanks Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya as Mahavir Chakra returns home

Mumbai, June 12 AB Devayya’s family has thanked actors Veer Pahariya, who played the Squadron Leader in the film “Sky Force” and Akshay Kumar after the stolen Mahavir Chakra was returned to them.

The family of the Squadron Leader took to social media and shared an emotional post about the Mahavir Chakra and also thanked Veer and Akshay for the heartfelt support they received from the two actors.

Preetha Devayya, daughter of AB Devayya, wrote in her post: “When Veer came home to meet us and spend time with our family while he was filming Sky Force, he wanted to hear our story. That’s when he learnt about what had happened.”

“He and Akshay sir took it upon themselves to help us. And today, because of both of them, my mother is holding the Mahavir Chakra once again.”

She said that AB Devayya’s wife is so touched and emotional.

“She keeps saying she finally feels complete. After all these years, there’s peace in her heart… Thank you Akshay sir. Thank you Veer. You have given our family a moment we will always treasure,” added Preetha.

Veer wrote on Instagram: “This is why I chose to be an actor… to spread love, make a difference, and leave a little bit of myself behind in every story.”

Squadron Leader AB Devayya, the only Indian Air Force officer to be posthumously awarded the Mahavir Chakra, was honoured for his bravery in the 1965 Indo-Pak War. A few years ago, the medal was stolen from the family’s home, leaving them with a deep sense of loss.

Sky Force is an action drama film centred around India's first airstrike at the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. It is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani.

