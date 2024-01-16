'Abbott Elementary' fame Quinta Brunson wins Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series'

Los Angeles [US], January 16 : Hollywood actor Olivia Colman has just taken home an Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series' for her performance in the show 'Abbott Elementary'.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Television Academy shared a post which they captioned, "Quinta Brunson wins a first-ever acting #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for @AbbottElemABC (@ABCNetwork)! #Emmys #75thEmmys."

The award ceremony is currently being held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 75th Emmys were originally scheduled for September 2023 but were pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes.

Quinta Brunson is the creator and star of the television series "Abbott Elementary," which is set in a public school in Philadelphia and centres on a group of teachers who are all determined to serve their pupils despite having varying degrees of experience and optimism.

In addition to Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, and William Stanford Davis as Mr Johnson, Brunson plays the eager but naive second grade teacher Janine Teagues, as per Variety.

Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern, and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, as well as Brunson, are executive producers. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television produced the series.

Recently, 'Abbott Elementary' won three awards at the Golden Globes.

