‘ABCD 2’ fame Lauren Gottlieb gets engaged to boyfriend Tobias Jones

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 : It’s official! American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb on Monday announced her engagement to her boyfriend and London-based director-creator Tobias Jones.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘ABCD 2’ actor shared dreamy pictures from her intimate ceremony.

Sharing the pictures from her proposal, she wrote, “A million times YES Officially Forever. Tobias, you are the man of my dreams!! I always knew there was that perfect combination of a man who is super driven, spontaneous, fun, and wild, and equally as loving, kind, caring, and patient. You are all these things and so much more! After that first phone call we had from Los Angeles to London I just knew we were supposed to be in each others lives.”

She added. “For that year and a half we built the best foundation of love and respect. I feel so blessed our paths finally crossed so we could fall in love! Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and pure happiness in my entire life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to be your fiancé. The good part has only just begun!!”

In the same post, Tobias Jones expressed feelings for his ladylove.

He wrote, "Lauren, you are the most beautiful person inside and out and I am truly blessed that I get to spend the rest of my life with you. Since being together I can’t imagine life without you and can’t wait to continue making memories & experiencing the world together. I knew the perfect women was out there and I am forever grateful to have found my soulmate.”

As soon as Lauren shared this exciting news, her fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Actor Saumya Tandon wrote, “Congratulations.”

Karishma Tanna commented, “Omg omg omg congratulations baby doll.”

Rannvijay congratulated the couple and wrote, “Congratulations!!!!”

Drashti Dhami wrote, “Awwwwwwwwwwwww congratulations.”

Tobias Jones also commented and wrote, “Couldn’t be happier, you are the most beautiful girl in the world and so blessed to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Recently, Lauren performed to Ram Charan and Jr NTR's song ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Oscars 2023.

She has appeared on a number of TV reality shows including ‘So You Think You Can Dance 3’.

Lauren was the runner-up in the Indian television dance show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ season 6 with choreographer-partner Punit Pathak in 2013. Not only did she participate but became part of the jury panel in season 8 of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. Apart from TV shows, Lauren has also done movies like ABCD and more.

