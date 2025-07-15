Abdu Rozik Breaks Silence After Dubai Detention: ‘I’m Fine, Everything Is Good’

Singer and influencer Abdu Rozik reportedly got arrested at Dubai airport on Saturday 12 July over theft allegations. Later on his agency confirmed that he was not arrested but was detained for police questioning. Abdu did not directly talked about detainment however he said, "I want to say to everyone, I love Dubai, and I am here with all of you. God is always with the right person. I am fine; everything is good. Lots of love and thank you so much for supporting me."

The 21-year-old singer teased upcoming projects, urging fans to follow him for updates. Regarding Abdu Rozik's detention, S-Line Project clarified to The Khaleej Times that he was detained, not arrested, and released after providing explanations. He will attend today's award ceremony in Dubai.

The agency added that media reports are inaccurate and they will take legal action to protect Rozik's image, promising further information for the Indian public later. Following news of his arrest, Rozik shared an update on Instagram Stories and subsequently posted videos from the award ceremony.