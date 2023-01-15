Abdu Rozik: Priyanka and Archana play a lot of mind games on 'BB16'

Mumbai, Jan 15 Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik, who has made a voluntary exit from the show 'Bigg Boss 16', revealed that he would get very irritated with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Archana Gautam and he also called Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta's relationship fake.

He said: "Priyanka somewhere used me for her game. First, she used Ankit but after his eviction, her game weakened. I think she's very selfish, with her it's always I, me, and myself. Similarly, Archana also uses people for her own benefit. She's well aware of the game's politics."

"First, she built her friendship with Priyanka, then Soundarya, and then Sreejita but ended up betraying all of them. Archana and Priyanka do not even talk about anything apart from the game or nominations, they don't play from their heart."

Abdu further talked about Tina and Shalin's relationship and said: "Tina uses Shalin according to her convenience. During nominations, she would not fight with him and get safe and after nominations, she would fight again. There's absolutely no friendship and no love between the two of them."

"I feel Shalin still has some liking towards Tina and is not absolutely fake. But the thing is earlier when Shalin used to talk to Sumbul I thought he liked her but after her dad scolded both of them he switched toward Tina. His actions are very confusing," he concluded.

Abdu was the most loved contestant on the show and his eviction made everyone emotional and he left his friends including Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and MC Stan in tears.

'Bigg Buzz' streams on Voot.

