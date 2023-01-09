Abdu Rozik to exit the Bigg Boss 16 house to never return

Abdu Rozik will exit Bigg Boss 16 for the second time but this time, it will mark the end of his journey on the same. He will be leaving the show reportedly on January 12. According to a tweet by a social media account The Khabri, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant will be taking an exit from the show on January 12, 2023. The tweet read, “Exclusive #AbduRozik to leave #BiggBoss16 house on 12 Jan because of prior commitments, someone special will come to take him out and that will be end of journey for him.”

Earlier in one of the episodes, Abdu Rozik, shared details about his days of struggle before he became a sensation on social media. Abdu shared how he used to walk for 1.5 hours to school and then after school he would go to the market to sing and earn money for his family. Abdu shared that he is the only working member in his family. While talking about his days of struggle, Abdu got emotional.