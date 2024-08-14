Abhay Deo, 'Elvis' actress Natasha Bassett set to share screen in 'Don't You Be My Neighbor!'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Abhay Deol is set to make his mark in Hollywood with his latest project, Don't You Be My Neighbor!, a romantic comedy where he will star alongside actress Natasha Bassett, who is best known for her role in the biographical drama 'Elvis.'

On Wednesday, Abhay shared the news on Instagram, expressing his enthusiasm for the project.

In his post, the 'ZNMD' actor wrote, "Very excited to announce this project, this script took me back to the late 80's and early 90's era of the Rom-Com. Excited to work with the lovely and talented @natashabassett and director Harry Grewal.

Soon after the actor dropped the news on social media, fellow actors were quick to respond to his announcement.

Actress Mithila Palkar, who previously worked with Abhay in Chopsticks, cheered him on with a "Woohooo!"

Director Zoya Akhtar also shared her excitement, commenting, "Yay! How lovely."

Don't You Be My Neighbor! will be directed by Harry Grewal, with a script by David Lamberston.

The film is being produced by Grewal Films International and Donna Grewal, with co-producers Raman Palta and Payal Palta of Palta Film Production. Jason Cherubini will serve as the executive producer.

Director Harry Grewal shared his excitement about the film in an interview with Deadline, saying, "We are excited to bring this lighthearted and thought-provoking story to life," said Grewal. "Abhay Deol and Natasha Bassett bring their immense talent and dedication to the lead roles, making them perfect for these characters."

Abhay Deol is best known for his work in Hindi films including Dev.D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Happy Bhag Jayegi. The actor was last seen in the Netflix miniseries Trial By Fire, which told the real-life story of parents seeking justice after the tragic Uphaar cinema fire in Delhi in 1997.

