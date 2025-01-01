Abhay Deol cheers to new journeys and heartbreaks in New Year post

Mumbai, Jan 1 Actor Abhay Deol shared a snapshot of his first day of 2025 aboard a plane.

In his post, Deol spoke about embarking on new adventures, facing heartaches, and the excitement of what lies ahead. On Wednesday, the actor took to social media to post a photo of himself on a plane, hinting at a travel-filled year.

Along with the photo, Abhay wrote, “Happy New Year! 1st day and I’m already on a plane. Here’s to a brand new start, to new journeys, new adventures, to heartbreaks and heart makes (whatever that is!). Here’s looking at you, you got this. #HappyNewYear.”

The ‘Dev.D’ actor looked stylish in a white t-shirt and black leather jacket, completing his look with sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Abhay Deol recently collaborated with veteran actresses Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi for the film “Bun Tikki,” which will have its world premiere at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 5, 2025.

Director Faraz Arif Ansari expressed his excitement in a statement, saying, "This iconic festival has always been a beacon for independent filmmakers and bold storytelling, and I’m beyond excited that our film is part of such a phenomenal lineup. Bun Tikki is my love letter to the world — to every child, every parent, and everyone who believes in the transformative power of love, empathy, and kindness."

The makers also shared a poster of the film, announcing its premiere, "From India to Palm Springs. Bun Tikki, a poignant coming-of-age drama exploring the father-son bond, is set for its World Premiere at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival!"

Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the film revolves around a young boy named Shanu and his single father, Sidhant.

Produced by designer Manish Malhotra’s Stage 5 Production and Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Studios, the film also features contributions from co-producers Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke deSouza. Bun Tikki also stars Rohan Singh and Nushrat Bharucha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor