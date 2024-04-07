Abhay Deol offers glimpse of his 'mad as hatter' photoshoot; asks fans for his 'DJ name'

Mumbai, April 7 Actor Abhay Deol on Sunday shared some fun pictures of himself from the recent photoshoot, asking fans to suggest him a DJ name.

Taking to Instagram, the actor, who was last seen in the streaming show ‘Trial

Looking candidly at the lens, Abhay is biting his finger and thumb.

The last photo shows him toying around with the DJ console.

The post is captioned: "This shoot with @trupalpandya was mad as the hatter and finger lickin' satisfying. As the great @nellyfurtado sang, 'Lickin' my fingers, l'm in control. Fly like a bird, I'm takin' it home. Movin' my body like a nympho, I say it right, now do what I say. Apply the pressure into your veins. Blood on the floor, I'm pushin' the pain. I let the creatures out of the cage'. It was that kind of night, l let the creatures out of the cage'."

"I'm open to a DJ name, anyone got ideas? I would love your suggestions #photo #photoshoot #madhatter #actor #dj #dance #party #whatanight," the post added.

One fan said: "DJ Thorn", another wrote: "DJ Fearless".

One user said: "Mad Hatter would be a good DJ name for u". A user said: "DJ Daddy Deol".

On the professional front, Abhay starred in the crime drama series 'Trial by Fire', written by Prashant Nair, Kevin Luperchio and directed by Prashant and Randeep Jha and Avani Deshpande.

It also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Rajshri Deshpande, Rajesh Tailang, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shilpa Shukla in pivotal roles.

