Abhay Deol shares picture with "legends" Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman from 'Bun Tikki' sets, recalls being "bullied child"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : Actor Abhay Deol, who is gearing up for his next 'Bun Tikki' on Sunday shared a sweet note for director Faraz Arif Ansari and co-stars Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman.

Taking to Instagram, Abhay treated fans with a group picture from 'Bun Tikki' sets.

All smiles as Abhay, Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman and Faraz Arif Ansari posed together.

Along with the picture, Abhay penned a note and recalled being an underconfident and bullied child.

The note read, "I was quite the under confident, under achieving, bullied child. No one had any expectations of me and neither did I inspire confidence from anyone. But that's the beauty of life, anything is possible, so don't stop learning. Now here I am, working with these two legends, @thezeenataman and @azmishabana18, pictured here along with my director @farazarifansari who is not a legend, (yet!)."

He added, "Believe in yourself, validate yourself, it's the internal that influences the external. Only you can put yourself down, or up, don't give that power away to anyone. Our film "Bun Tikki" is almost over, and like me, it's a little film that dares to dream big. So can you!

Thank you @farazarifansari, for believing in me."

As soon as the photo was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Bobby Deol dropped heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, "This is amazingggg! Cannot wait to watch this."

Another user commented, "Thank you for such beautiful words of affirmation!! Best thing I read today.. can't wait for the movie."

'Bun Tikki' stands out as the most anticipated debut picture of the year, bringing together two renowned actors, Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman, on the big screen.

The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and also stars actor Abhay Deol. Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza will produce the film under the umbrella of Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Productions.

