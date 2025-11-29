Abhijeet Bhattacharya falls in love with his own song 'Chunari Chunari' on Indian Idol 16

Mumbai, Nov 29 : Indian Idol's latest episode will be seen bringing a wave of nostalgia as contestant Sugandha Date delivers a breathtaking rendition of Bollywood star singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's evergreen hit 'Chunari Chunari'.

Her graceful vocals and refreshing interpretation captivated the audience and made Abhijeet fall in love with his own song all over again.

In a candid and unexpected revelation, Abhijeet shared that despite the song’s massive popularity, he has never performed 'Chunari Chunari' live on stage.

He said, "I have never sung this song on stage. But from today, I will start singing it! We recorded this song in Hyderabad with Anuradha ji.”

As a contestant, Sugandha Date recreated the infectious energy of the chartbuster, and Abhijeet reflected on the deeper sentiment behind being part of the episode.

Abhijeet added, "Coming to Indian Idol always feels like coming home. With a theme like 'Bass Itna Sa Khwaab Hai', it feels like revisiting the dreams and emotions that shaped my musical journey. Hearing these young singers reinterpret songs like 'Chunari Chunari' with such freshness is incredibly moving. Their passion reminds me of why I fell in love with music in the first place."

A few days ago, singer-rapper Badshah, who is seen as a judge, recently paid a tribute to the late superstar Dharmendra on the sets of Indian Idol 16.

In a video shared by the show’s host channel on their social media account, Badshah could be seen remembering the superstar with utmost love and respect.

He said, “Dharam paaji was the real essence of Punjab, and now it feels as if that beautiful fragrance and essence have been lost from the soil of our own Punjab. He was Dharam Paaji, everybody’s, every fan’s ideal idol…"

Badshah also said, "Dharam ji, wherever you are, be happy and hopeful and at peace."

The rapper ended his tribute by reciting a shayari by Dharmendra that he would often be heard saying.

"Sab kuch paakar bhi, haasil-e-zindagi kuch bhi nahi, Kambakkht jaan kyun jaati hai jaate hue."

Singer and judge Shreya Ghoshal was also seen standing in respect and looked visibly emotional.

