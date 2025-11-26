Abhijeet Bhattacharya promises to lend his voice to Badshah in a film, on ‘Indian Idol 16’

Mumbai, Nov 26 Playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has made a vow to rapper Badshah. The playback singer recently appeared on the latest episode of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ season 16.

The episode witnessed a rare and heartwarming crossover of two musical eras when Abhijeet Bhattacharya paid a special tribute to judge Badshah by singing the iconic track ‘Badshah O Badshah’. The moment lit up the set, blending nostalgia with contemporary energy.

After his performance, Abhijeet turned to Badshah with a heartfelt declaration that left everyone cheering, “If you ever do a movie, I’ll do playback for your song. I’ll sing in your film! From today onwards, I’m ready to be your voice”.

Badshah was visibly moved by the gesture, and shared how deeply the song has shaped his identity and career, “The song ‘Badshah O Badshah’ gave me my name. My career, my life, it all started with this anthem for anyone who believes in themselves”.

Unable to hold back his excitement, Badshah got up and danced to the song with full swag and joy, turning the stage into a celebration of identity, rhythm and pure fanboy energy.

Prior to this, actress Karisma Kapoor appeared as a special guest on the singing reality show, and recollected her fond memories of shooting for the song, ‘Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein’ from the film ‘Raja Hindustani’.

The contestant from the show, Banashree Biswas performed the song for the ‘Yaadon Ki Playlist’ special episode. Speaking about the moment, Karisma said during the episode, “This is one of my favourite songs. It touches my heart and soul every single time”.

She went on to express how deeply connected she feels to the track, recalling that she was just 19 years old when she originally performed it on screen, a time she describes as one of the most defining phases of her career.

‘Indian Idol’ season 16 airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

