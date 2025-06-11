Abhijeet Sawant releases new track ‘Paisa Themba Themba Gala’

Mumbai, June 11 Singer Abhijeet Sawant, who is celebrating 20 years in the music industry, is all set to release his new song "Paisa Themba Themba Gala," which promises to be a unique blend of styles. He said that the number has a 'tadka' of actor Dada Kondke’s super hit song ‘Dhagala Lagali Kala.’

The new song, "Paisa Themba Themba Gala" is a fusion of old and new, with a modern twist.

Abhijeet, who recently released the track “Chaal turu turu”, shared his excitement about the song, saying it's a blend of rap and traditional styles.

"Chaal turu turu is still running great with more than 5 million views on YouTube and almost 1 lakh reels on Instagram.. The song is running so well that Saregama has created one more banger with more upbeat and 100RBH (Saurabh Abhyankar’s) rap (is) also there to create a treat to listen to all Marathi audience.”

“The song has a tadka of old Dada Kondke’s super hit song ‘Dhagala Lagali Kala’ it has become a great fusion. This time it is a pleasant surprise to fans,” Abhijeet said.

The song is a tribute to the legendary Dada Kondke's superhit song "Dhagala Lagali Kala Pani Themba Themba Gala,’ with a modern spin.

After making an impact with “Indian Idol” Season 1, his first solo album, Aapka Abhijeet Sawant, was released in 2005. That year he also did playback singing in the movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne, performing the song Mar Jaawan Mit Jaawan.

His second album, Junoon, was released in 2007. He released his third studio album in 2013 which was titled Farida.

Abhijeet Sawant made his acting debut in the movie Lottery in 2009. He also made a small appearance at the end of the film Tees Maar Khan. He made a special appearance as himself in the romantic drama series Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai and thriller crime series C.I.D.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor