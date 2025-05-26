Abhijeet Sawant seeks divine blessings at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Mumbai, May 26 Singer Abhijeet Sawant sought divine blessings at Kashi Vishwanath Temple and said even though he came here for work, exploring Kashi was a beautiful experience for him.

Talking about his experience, Abhijeet says, "Sometimes we reach a place unknowingly, and Kashi is one such place where we get pure satisfaction.”

“Even though I came here for work, exploring Kashi is a beautiful experience. The streets and ghats here are all amazing," he added.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple is dedicated to Shiva. It is located in Vishwanath Gali, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India. The temple is a Hindu pilgrimage site and is one of the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines. The presiding deity is known by the names Vishwanath and Vishweshwara meaning Lord of the Universe.

Abhijeet, who gained the spotlight after winning the first season of Indian Idol in 2004, recently set to release his new Marathi song “Chal Turu Turu”.

He had earlier shared with IANS that the song is his way to pay a tribute to Marathi culture.

“Marathi music has a rich heritage, and I’ve always wanted to contribute to it in my own way. Chal Turu Turu is my humble tribute to that legacy — reimagined for today’s generation while keeping its original soul intact, Abhijeet told IANS.

Abhijeet is also Celebrating 20 Years in the Music Industry. The release of the song marks a significant milestone as he celebrates two decades in the Indian music industry.

“This year marks 20 years since I won Indian Idol and began this incredible journey in the music industry. It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions, growth, and gratitude.”

He added: “But as a Maharashtrian, I always had the desire to contribute to the Marathi music scene. In 2013 , I got my big break in Marathi music with Sar Sukhachi Shravani — a song that became a huge hit and opened new doors for me in the Marathi industry.”

After making an impact with “Indian Idol” Season 1, his first solo album, Aapka Abhijeet Sawant, was released in 2005. That year he also did playback singing in the movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne, performing the song Mar Jaawan Mit Jaawan.

His second album, Junoon, was released in 2007. He released his third studio album in 2013 which was titled Farida.

Abhijeet Sawant made his acting debut in the movie Lottery in 2009. He also made a small appearance at the end of the film Tees Maar Khan. He made a special appearance as himself in the romantic drama series Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai and thriller crime series C.I.D.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor