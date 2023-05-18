Abhilash Thapliyal to make his Cannes debut, calls it, 'dream come true' moment for him

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 18 : Actor Abhilash Thapliyal is all set to travel to the French Riviera to make his Cannes Film Festival debut. Along with the cast of his next film 'Kennedy', Abhilash will walk the red carpet on May 22.

While sharing his excitement about his Cannes debut, the 'Blurr' actor said, "Getting an opportunity to travel to the Cannes Film Festival is an absolute dream come true for me. Being an RJ before, I have spoken about it in my shows but going there with a film I have worked on is an absolute honour."

He further expressed his gratitude towards Anurag Kashyap for coming up with such a project and making him part of the film.

"I am extremely thankful to Anurag Sir for making 'Kennedy', which is such a uniquely different film and making me part of it. I am looking forward to all the experiences that I am going to get and can't wait to see and witness people's reaction to the films screening at the festival," he added.

The Anurag Kashyap-directed film will have its world premiere during the festival's Midnight Screening segment and it features Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat, and Benedict Garrett in key roles. 'Kennedy' is amongst the only two films from India this year to be the official selections at the festival this year.

Professionally, Abhilash is a radio jockey, film actor and TV host. He was seen as a host on the 'World Kabaddi League' and was also seen in TVF's Aspirants', 'Blurr', and 'Faadu' among others.

