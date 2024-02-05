Abhinandan Jindal opens up working with Anupam Kher, Guru Randhawa in 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay'

Mumbai, Feb 5 Known for his work in TV shows like 'Guddan-Tumse Na Ho Paayega', 'Sasural Simar Ka', actor Abhinandan Jindal, who is set to make his film debut with 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay', has opened up on working alongside Anupam Kher, Guru Randhawa and Ila Arun.

Talking about working with the ensemble cast, Abhinandan shared: "Working alongside great and seasoned actors naturally creates a serious environment on the set, and that is a cherished aspect I carry with me. Sharing screen with Anupam ji has been an amazing experience. It was feeling like an achievement of a lifetime. His depth as an actor is like an ocean, and witnessing his realistic performances is truly fantastic."

"Working with such stars is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I hope to collaborate with him more in the future. Guru Randhawa is incredibly humble and down-to-earth. Our strong bond on set was further strengthened by our shared Punjabi roots," he said.

The actor, who was a part of 'Thapki Pyar Ki' further said: "Ila Arun Ji appreciated my work and emphasised that the audience is evolving and I should focus on films."

Directed by G Ashok, the movie also stars Saiee Manjrekar.

Sharing details on his role, Abhinandan added: "My character plays a pivotal role, and its importance cannot be revealed until you watch the movie. My role involves facilitating someone in achieving the primary goal, which is the central theme of the movie. The entire sequence is centered around my character, and the plot is carefully crafted to ensure the heroine attains her goal."

