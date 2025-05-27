Abhishek Aggarwal Makes India Proud at the Cannes Red-Carpet

Its south-India rising all over again at a global stage. This time it’s at the world’s most coveted red carpet at the Cannes film festival. Rarely do we see purposeful fashion at glam events, but film producer Abhishek Aggarwal has not just demonstrated Indian-ness he has gone above and beyond to proudly display the Indian National Emblem on his heart. The emblem displays power, courage, confidence & pride.



Attending the festival to promote some of his most ambitious projects such as ‘The Delhi Files’, ‘The India House’ and the epic-biopic on the life of former president ‘APJ Abdul Kalam’; he says – ‘it’s a matter of intent. Our intent is push for our brand of cinema which is extremely commercial in nature yet enlightening and informative without the preachy-ness. There isn’t a bigger platform than this and I’d like to thank FICCI for enabling film makers like me to represent our country in this manner.’



Abhishek Aggarwal, Founder & MD – Abhishek Aggarwal Arts is a patriot with the heart of a revolutionary, he has been at the forefront of new age Indian cinema. Stories that were untold, hidden or buried deep within the consciousness of India’s vast history find favor at his company – irrespective of the financial, socio-political risk that is attached to them. From producing ‘The Kashmir Files’ to producing and presenting ‘The Delhi Files’, ‘The India House’ and ‘Kalam’ – his journey of telling Indian stories with a purpose – has just begun.