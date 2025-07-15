Abhishek Bachchan calls dad Amitabh "boss" as he expresses excitement about new season of 'KBC'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the new season of his popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

On Tuesday, the makers shared an interesting promo for the 17th season.

Amitabh Bachchan's son and actor Abhishek Bachchan reshared the promo and expressed excitement about the show, calling his dad "boss".

"Boss!! He's back," Junior B captioned the post.

The new season of 'KBC' will kickstart from August 11 on Sony TV.

Recently, the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC)' completed 25 years. The show first aired on July 3, 2000, and quickly became one of India's most popular TV programs.

Marking this special occasion, Amitabh, who has been the face of the show since its beginning, shared an emotional message.

While preparing for the new season, the 81-year-old actor took a moment to reflect on the show's long journey.

"T 5430 - Today 3rd July, 2025, as I work on this year's season KBC prep, I am told by the KBC team - 3rd July 2000, the first broadcast of KBC happened. 25 years, the life of KBC!," read his X post.

Bachchan also took to his blog to speak about how the day began like any other, and he had no idea it was such a big milestone until the team informed him.

"Jaldi so jao kaam pr jaana hai; kaam bhi jaldi aarambh hoga, samay pe jaana hai. (Go to sleep early, have to go to work; work will start early too, have to be on time.) at work, on shoot for KBC work, July 3, 2025, Thu 5:30 pm, did not realise. just came to know from the KBC team that. TODAY, 3rd July 2025, 25 years ago.

On July 3, 2000. the very first broadcast of KBC took place. goodness 25 years. just went by. Kuch pata hi nahi chala, aur 25 varsh, saal guzar gaye (Didn't even realise, and 25 years just went by), read his blog post.KBC started as the Indian version of the British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. It was also Amitabh Bachchan's first TV appearance and gave new life to his career."

Over the years, KBC became more than just a quiz show. With touching stories from contestants and Bachchan's famous line "lock kiya jaye," the show became a part of people's lives.

