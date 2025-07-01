Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 25 years in Bollywood with fans, Big B showers praise on him

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Abhishek Bachchan has completed 25 remarkable years in the Indian film industry, firmly establishing himself as one of the versatile artistes.

From his big screen debut film 'Refugee' to exploring OTT space with projects such as 'Breathe' and 'Kaalidhar Laapata', Abhishek, aka Junior B, has enthralled audiences with a wide range of characters over the years.

On June 30, 2025, he completed a silver jubilee in the industry, and to mark the special occasion, he chose to take some time off his work schedule to meet with his fans.

At a special screening of 'Kaalidhar Laapata', fans celebrated Abhishek's 25 years in films with cake, flowers and customised gifts. Abhishek was all smiles as he met a few of his fans at the screening in Mumbai on Monday night.

Abhishek's dad and megastar Amitabh Bachchan also made sure to celebrate the milestone moment in Abhishek's life with his praises.

On X, he reacted to a fan video and penned, "Is Variety ko maine pranaam karta hoon, aur apne putra ki sarahna karta hoon (This Variety variety, I bow to it, and I praise my son)."

"Jee haan, pita hoon main uska, aur mere liye mera putra Abhishek sarahna karne yogya hai (Yes, I am his father, and for me, my son Abhishek is worthy of praise)," Big B added.

In another post, Amitabh Bachchan shared an update regarding Abhishek Bachchan's new project 'King' with Shah Rukh Khan.

He wrote, "Ek chap ke kuch hi dinon mein, release hone waali hai .. aur ek aur nayi film ki shuruaat ho gayi hai .. pehla din film 'KING' ki shooting... (One arc is about to release in a few days.. and another new film has started.. First day of shooting of the film 'King'...)

Abhishek made his debut with Refugee, which came out in 2000. It also marked the debut for Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by J P Dutta, the film told the story of a man who helps people cross the borders between India and Pakistan through the Great Rann of Kutch. It was loosely based on a short story called Love Across the Salt Desert by Keki N Daruwalla.

