Abhishek Bachchan pens heartfelt note for mother Jaya Bachchan's birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 : As Bollywood veteran Jaya Bachchan celebrated her 76th birthday on Tuesday, her son Abhishek Bachchan dropped a heartwarming wish for his mom with a throwback picture.

Abhishek on Tuesday took to his Instagram post to share an old picture of his mother and wrote, "Happy birthday maaN Love you."

Earlier in the day, her husband, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, also wrote a heartfelt message expressing his love and gratitude for her. The actor also mentioned that they had a "quiet family bring in" at midnight.

Taking to his blog, Big B shared: "It is in the morn of another family birth... of which that has required no explanation... the better half celebrates her birthday TODAY, and all the greetings for her are recognised and shown gratitude, as always."

"A quiet family 'bring in' for the 9th on the midnight hour... and the love of immediate family presence," he added.

Big B and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot in June 1973. The two are blessed with daughter Shweta, and son Abhishek Bachchan.

The couple has collaborated in several films including Sholay, Abhimaan, Zanjeer, Chupke Chupke, Mili, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Their last on-screen appearance together was in R. Balki's 2016 movie Ki & Ka, where they made a special cameo. Originally, the film starred Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kajol, who acted with Jaya in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...' also shared a photo and wrote, "Here's to a woman of grace, talent, and immense charm. Happy Birthday, #JayaBachchan!"

Here's to a woman of grace, talent, and immense charm. Happy Birthday, #JayaBachchan! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/UknpQ0eiis— Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 9, 2024

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

