Abhishek Bachchan praises Boman Irani for his 12-year journey of crafting this gem

Mumbai, Jan 30 Abhishek Bachchan recently took to social media to shower praise on Boman Irani for his dedication and perseverance in bringing his film “Meet The Mehta Boys” to life over the course of 12 years.

Bachchan shared his admiration for Irani’s unwavering commitment and hard work, expressing his excitement for the project’s release.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Junior Bachchan shared the trailer of Irani's directorial debut and wrote, “Bomzi, have witnessed the journey of making this gem for over 12 years and the way you have toiled and preserved. It’s finally ready to be shared with the world. I can’t wait. All the very best. It’s brilliant.@boman_irani.”

On Wednesday, the makers of “Meet The Mehta Boys” released its trailer on social media, offering a glimpse into the emotional rollercoaster of a complex father-son relationship.

The upcoming film, directed by Boman Irani, who has co-written it alongside Academy Award winner Alex Dinelaris, also stars Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup in lead roles.

Speaking about the movie, Boman Irani shared, “For me, The Mehta Boys is an extremely personal journey. The relationship between a father and son is one of the most complex and emotionally charged dynamics. With this film, I wanted to delve into how the bond between two people who deeply care for each other can be tested by time, misunderstandings, and unresolved issues.”

He added, “It is a story that has stayed with me for years, and I’m thrilled to finally share it with audiences in India and across the world on Prime Video. I am deeply grateful to the talented cast for bringing their characters to life with such depth and authenticity, enriching the story in every way.”

“The Mehta Boys” is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on February 7.

