Abhishek Bachchan returns to 'Housefull' franchise, to play a pivotal role in Sajid Nadiadwala's fifth installment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : Abhishek Bachchan is returning to the popular comedy franchise 'Housefull'.

The actor, who was seen as one of the leads in the third installment, has now joined the cast of the fifth part.

Excited to be back in the 'Housefull' family, Abhishek in a statement said, "Housefull is one of my favorite comedy franchises and coming back feels like returning home. It's always been a great pleasure to work with Sajid Nadiadwala. I am looking forward to having mad fun on the sets with my fellow actors Akshay and Ritesh. I'm also so excited to collaborate again with my dear friend Tarun Mansukhani. I'm really looking forward to working with him again after Dostana. This is going to be a lot of fun."

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala also expressed his delight over the return of Abhishek to 'Housefull' franchise.

"I am thrilled to bring back Abhishek to the Housefull franchise. His dedication, comic time, and sincerity will only elevate our film," he said.

'Housefull 5', which also stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, is slated to be released on June 6, 2025.

In June last year, Akshay announced the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a poster of 'Housefull 5' captioning it, "Get ready for FIVE times the madness!. Bringing to y'all #SajidNadiadwala's #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani. See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024!"

'Housefull 5' marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have five instalments. The first part of 'Housefull' was released in the year 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and Boman Irani. The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel 'Housefull 2' which was released in 2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Ritiesh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Asin.Both parts were helmed by director Sajid Khan. Sajid was replaced in the third instalment of the film by director duo Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji. The film was released in 2016. Director Farhad Samji helmed the fourth part of the franchise which was a reincarnation comedy film.

The fifth part is being helmed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor