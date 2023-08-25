Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher unveil motivational song ‘Taqdeer Se Taqraa’ from ‘Ghoomer’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 : Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday unveiled the new song ‘Taqdeer Se Taqraa’ from his recent release ‘Ghoomer’.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek treated fans with a song video.

He wrote, “When it comes to paving a path for yourself, #TaqdeerSeTaqraa and win over odds 100 SONG OUT NOW.”

In the video, Saiyami Kher is seen doing intense training while Abhishek keeps an eye on her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwW444IoFBJ/

As soon as the song was unveiled, the actor’s fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, “Best movie awesome story must watch.”

“Best movie awesome story everyone should watch with their family,” another commented.

After Junior Bachchan's film 'Ghoomer' was released in theatres, Senior Bachchan took to his blog and gave a shoutout to his son.

Beaming with pride, Big B wrote, "It is beyond all doubt that GHOOMER is a very superior film .. I say this as a Father yes, but also as a long-standing member of this fantastic fraternity .. at this young age Abhishek and in the duration of the time you have been in the Industry, you have played the most complex characters with immense conviction, diversity and aplomb .. each one difficult, different and each .. successful ."

He added, "My pride has no bounds ..it has been tough to be in reserve on compliments and facts, but .. NO MORE .. it has been spoken and shall be spoken ever."

Abhishek's 'Ghoomer' is a cricket and disability-themed film by director R. Balki. The movie has Abhishek essaying a cricket mentor who trains a young cricketer, played by Saiyami Kher, who loses her right arm. Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi are also a part of the movie.

Abhishek also serves as a producer on 'Ghoomer'. The film recently received a standing ovation at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023.

