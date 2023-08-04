Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher’s sports drama ‘Ghoomer’ trailer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : Makers of the upcoming sports drama film ‘Ghoomer’ on Friday unveiled the film’s official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, actor Amitabh Bachchan shared the trailer and wrote, “YEEEAAAAHHH YEEEAAAAH YEEEEAAAH WHOOOAAAHHH !!!!! Here’s a trailer that makes the heart and head spin. #GhoomerTrailer out now! #GhoomerInCinemas on 18th August.”

Helmed by the acclaimed director R Balki, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 18.

Abhishek portrays the character of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a paraplegic sportsperson, played by the brilliant Saiyami Kher. Their journey together unfolds against societal challenges and personal struggles, all while guided by director R. Balki's distinctive storytelling prowess.

Soon after the ‘Don’ actor shared the official trailer, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Rohit Bose Roy commented, “Junior in full flow!!! So happy for my brother.”

“Too good, “ a user wrote.

The powerful performances of Abhishek and Saiyami shine through, delivering moments of heartache, determination, and hope. Director R. Balki's signature style seamlessly weaves their narratives, inviting viewers to embark on a transformative journey that challenges preconceived notions.

The trailer also featured a short glimpse of actor Amitabh Bachchan.

