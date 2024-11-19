Abhishek Bachchan says he doesn’t eat but drinks Bhujiya

Mumbai, Nov 19 Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie ‘I Want To Talk’, has a hidden talent.

The actor recently appeared on the latest episode of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, hosted by his father, veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, and surprised him as he said that he doesn’t eat Bhujiya but drinks it.

As a flabbergasted Big B looked at his son, Abhishek said that since he stayed in a boarding school, any snack had to be carefully preserved from his hostelmates. And that’s when he came up with the trick of putting Bhujiya in a glass, and act out as if he is drinking water when he was actually relishing on Bhujiya.

He told Big B on the show, “Let me tell you, I don't eat Bhujiya, I drink Bhujiya. This is because when I was in boarding school, we didn't have any bowls or spoons”.

He further mentioned, “We used to get a glass which we used to drink water in. We used to keep our toothbrushes in that. So, when I used to get Bhujiya from home, I used to fill it in, and drink it like this”.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Abhishek has been witnessing some turbulent times in his marriage. Rumours are rife about Abhishek’s entanglement with actress Nimrat Kaur during the shooting of their movie ‘Dasvi’. As per media reports Aishwarya has been living separately from her husband and his family.

However, the two are very cordial to each other whenever they meet publicly.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming movie ‘I Want To Talk’. The film is directed by the National Award-winning director Shoojit Sircar.

