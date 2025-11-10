Abhishek Bachchan says 'Thank you dad' as he mourns the loss of his makeup artist of 27 years

Mumbai, Nov 10 Abhishek Bachchan expressed his grief on the demise of his makeup artist for the last 27 years, Ashok Sawant.

Pouring his heart out, the 'Guru' actor penned an emotional note on social media, along with two photos with his 'Ashok dada', whom he considered a part of his family.

Abhishek took to his official Instagram account and wrote, "Ashok dada and I have worked together for over 27 years. He has been doing my make-up since my very first film. He wasn’t just a part of my team, he was part of my family. His elder brother Deepak has been my father’s make-up man for close to 50 years. (sic)"

The 'Dhoom' actor revealed that the makeup artist had not been keeping well for some time.

"The last couple of years he was ailing so couldn’t always be on set with me. But whenever I was shooting, there wasn’t a single day he wouldn’t check on me. Making sure his assistant was taking care of how my make-up was done. He was the most loving, gentle and affable person. Always a smile on his face, a ready warm embrace and some amazing namkeen chivda or bhakar wadi tucked away in his bag," he added.

Abhishek revealed that after a long health battle, he passed away last night.

Recalling some precious memories with his beloved team member, Abhishek shared, "He was the first person whose feet I would touch and take his blessings whenever I gave my first shot of a new film. From now on I will have to look up to the heavens and know that you’ll be looking down and blessing me."

"Thank you dada, for your love, your care, your dignity, your talent and for your smile. It’s heartbreaking to even think of going to work and knowing that you won’t be with me. I pray you are in peace and I look forward to the bear-hug when we meet again. Rest in peace and happiness Ashok Sawant. (Om emoji) Shanti," the 'Paa' actor concluded.

