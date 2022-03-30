Abhishek Bachchan shares how Aishwarya taught him to deal with negative criticism

Having a partner who brings positivity to your life is truly a blessing. Actor Abhishek Bachchan is lucky to have found the one who changed his outlook on life in a positive way and that person is none other than his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In an interview within Delhi, Abhishek opened up about how Aishwarya taught him to focus on positivity in life -- especially while dealing with negative criticism.

"My wife once told me that, 'you get 10,000 positive comments but you get affected by one negative comment. You should concentrate on positivity and experience the beauty of the positive world'. So, I always try to look at things with positivity," he said.

Keeping Aishwarya's advice in mind, Abhishek shared that he makes conscious efforts to learn something or other from the negative comments.

"You can't deal with failures...failures deal with you. The only thing matters is how you come out of it. I don't let failures and criticism affect me negatively, I take them as positives to better myself as a person and professional. I always try to make my failures a lesson," he added.

Abhishek is now hoping to receive good reviews for his upcoming film 'Dasvi', which revolves around an 8th grade pass out politician, Ganga Ram Chaudhary (essayed by Abhishek), who lands behind bars following his involvement in a teacher recruitment scam. He eventually decides to follow his dream of completing his 10th from jail.

"By God's grace, everything has been positive for team 'Dasvi'...people gave humongous love to our trailer...the kind of self-confidence you get seeing such love is wonderful. Can't wait for the audience to watch our film," he said.

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, 'Dasvi', which also features Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam, will be out on Jio Cinema and Netflix on April 7.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor