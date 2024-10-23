Abhishek Bachchan-starrer ‘I Want To Talk’ to release on November 22

Mumbai, Oct 23 Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan’s next christened “I Want To Talk”, which is directed by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, is all set to hit the big screens on November 22.

The makers unveiled the title along with an endearing teaser featuring just Abhishek’s voice. The teaser featured the actor’s bobble head and a voice over by Abhishek, where he is heard saying: “I just don’t love to talk, I live to talk. Zinda hone main aur marne main mujhe bas yeh ek basic difference dikhta hai. Zinda log bol paate hai. Mare huye bol nahi paate.”

Production banner Rising Sun Films captioned the teaser: “We all know that one person who l̶o̶v̶e̶s̶ lives to talk. Here’s the story of a man who always looks at the brighter side of life, no matter what life throws at him! Tag that person you know who lives to talk! In Cinemas 22nd November.”

The teaser comes across as smart, quirky and seeped in heartwarming moments. Directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, "I Want To Talk" is set to release in theatres worldwide on November 22.

Abhishek was last seen in the sports drama film “Ghoomer” directed by R. Balki. It also stars Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. The film told the story of a young batting prodigy Anina, who loses her right hand on the eve of her international cricketing debut. A failed cricketer enters her life and offers her new hope.

The actor will also be seen in “King” starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. Abhishek will be seen in shades of gray in the upcoming film, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand. The movie is expected to go on floors later this year and might hit screens in 2025.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan in July almost confirmed Abhishek starring in the upcoming movie.

Big B took to his X and quoted a tweet from a fan club of Abhishek. The tweet spoke about Abhishek’s side as an antagonist and shared that the actor will be seen in a negative role in “King”.

Big B, wrote in his tweet, “All the best Abhishek .. It is TIME (sic)”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor