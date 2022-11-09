Abhishek Bachchan swears by this career advice from SRK, deets inside

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan made his OTT debut two years back with 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'. In the film, he portrayed Avinash and J, two characters who have split personalities. Season one had a really juicy and intricate idea that left many dots unconnected. And hence the creators are coming with the renewal of the series, titled 'Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2'.

In an interview with ANI, Bachchan talks about his experience of portraying challenging roles and a piece of super special career advice given by Shah Rukh Khan to the 'Dhoom' star.

The 'Guru' star was asked if he is waiting for any new 'special' role or any specific character that he still wants to pursue. Responding to the question, Abhishek said, "No! I'm very very bad at this, I focus on whatever I'm doing right now, rather than what I can."

He added, "In the very initial years of my career Shah Rukh Khan ji explained this concept to me in the most precise manner. In fact, one day as both of us were having a conversation and I popped out the same question to him stating 'You've done amazing work, which one is your favourite and what all roles would you like to do', addressing the same, Shah Rukh replied, 'Whatever work and roles I'm doing right now! Always remember you're an actor. Ask yourself and introspect, if whatever you are doing right now is not your favourite, then why are you even doing it? Don't focus on what is going to happen in future. Just focus on your present and give your 100% to it'."

Abhishek further added, "Since then I added this piece of advice to my life cart and I highly swear by this career advice."

Revealing a little bit about the new season, Abhishek Bachchan said, "The merciless chase which started in season 1 takes an even more ruthless path in season 2. This season will witness all characters evolve and get much deeper into the mess. The viewers have waited for 2 years for the sequel, and it is a delight to watch them anticipate what we have to offer. I'm glad that season 2 is finally about to unfold and unveil many more mysteries and mind games. I hope viewers across the globe enjoy the breathtaking chase".

Helmed by Mayank Sharma, 'Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2' is a psychological thriller drama series, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur in the pivotal roles.

The upcoming season is all set to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from November 9, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

