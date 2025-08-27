Abhishek Bajaj believes in spontaneity, calls ‘Bigg Boss’ a game of mental strength

Mumbai, Aug 27 Actor Abhishek Bajaj, who can be seen in the latest season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 19’, has said that he doesn’t have a plan to play the game.

The actor spoke with IANS prior to the release of the show, and said that he will play the game with utmost honesty, and will keep his morals intact.

He told IANS, “No plan for that, to be honest. You don't know what's going to happen. I don't have a plan. I will play with a clean heart. No bad thoughts, no bad intentions. That's all you can think of. Rest, play your game with honesty. I think that's enough. Things keep happening. We aren’t God. Humans make mistakes. So I hope it stays that way”.

The actor said that disrespect is something he cannot tolerate. When asked what if his fellow contestants use it against him, he said, “I don't do anything wrong to anyone. And I don't let anyone do anything wrong to me. I'll try to be kind because I think kindness should be there. No matter how extreme the situation is, I want to keep that intact”.

The actor further mentioned that ‘Bigg Boss’ is a game of mental strength, as he said, “There will be tasks which are physical and physically I'm quite fit as far as I know. Let's see how fit I'll be mentally to take the pressure. Of course, you have to strategise things. Every task has reasons behind it. It's like an exam. It's basically a test. Let's see how it goes”.

The actor said that he thrives on spontaneity, and that separates him from the crowd.

He shared, “Don't be a part of the crowd. That's the main thing. How you make yourself different from other people, that's the challenge. People look at each other. I feel you have to make your own principles and you have to keep that intact. I make my own principles. I keep my own moral values”.

“The values I've learnt from my family and from myself, I keep that intact. That's how you make me different and every person is different. Every person is born differently. They have their own pros and cons. They have their own traits. Some are good and some are bad. Nobody is perfect and that makes you special”, he added.

‘Bigg Boss 19’ streams on JioHotstar.

