Abhishek Bajaj wanted to play UP character since the time of 'Student of the Year 2'

Mumbai, May 30 Actor Abhishek Bajaj, who plays 'Chakku Bhaiyya' in the series 'Namacool', revealed his desire to portray a character from Uttar Pradesh, since the time he was working on the movie 'Student of the Year 2' (SOTY 2).

The actor, who played the role of Abhishek Sharma in the 2019 romantic comedy 'Student of the Year 2', starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday, shared: "I knew I wanted to do this role when I first read the script. A UP guy with a Lucknawi accent, this guy poses to be an alpha male but has a prominent vulnerable side to himself."

"When I was working on 'Student of the Year 2', characters hailing from UP were becoming increasingly popular. I wanted to play one, but I just wasn’t getting any of those roles. And the moment this opportunity came to me, I had to grab it, and the fact that it was so well written made it a rewarding experience," said Abhishek.

"He is a bad guy with a good heart, and I was very happy to bring this interesting character to life on screen. Chakku is a very sweet guy with alpha traits, which made it easy for me to relate to him. Although he talks differently and I don't fight as much as him, I take a stand for my people, hype them, and be there for them, just like him. And that's the trait I could relate to the most," he added.

The bromance dramedy set in the bustling city of Lucknow, 'Namacool', also features Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, Aaron Kaul, and Anushka Kaushik in pivotal roles.

'Namacool' is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

Meanwhile, Abhishek has also been featured in movies like 'Babli Bouncer', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', and shows like 'Santoshi Maa', 'Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi'. He next has 'Jubilee Talkies - Shohrat Shiddat Mohabbat' in the pipeline.

