Abhishek Banerjee Calls Re-Release Of 'Stree 2,' 'Bhediya,' And Munjya' A Rewarding Experience

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, whose films “Stree 2”, “Bhediya” and “Munjya” has re-released in cinemas, said that it feels surreal and incredibly rewarding. Abhishek is the only actor to have played a central role in all three movies within the Maddock universe, with his character Jana serving as a common thread that interlinks the films. His performance has won the hearts of audiences, contributing to the success of this genre and marking a significant milestone in his career.

Speaking about the re-release of these films and his journey, Abhishek Banerjee expressed his gratitude and excitement, "To have one film re-released in cinemas is a huge honor, but to have three of them come back to theatres at the same time is beyond words. It feels surreal and incredibly rewarding to see how much love Street 2, Bhediya, and Munjya continue to receive. I’m grateful to the fans who have shown so much enthusiasm for these films and for my character, Jana, who holds a special place in my heart."

He further adds, "Being part of the Maddock universe has been such a thrilling ride for me, and I’m lucky to have had the opportunity to be a part of this genre that’s made such an impact. Each of these films has its own unique flavor, but the common element of laughter and chills has kept audiences coming back for more. As an actor, I always try to take on roles that challenge me, and I’m thankful that these films have allowed me to explore new dimensions within the comedy-horror space. Watching audiences enjoy these films all over again makes the hard work worth it."With his natural flair for blending comedy and horror, Banerjee’s performances have brought a fresh energy to the screen, making him a fan favorite.Street 2, Bhediya, and Munjya are currently running in cinemas nationwide, giving fans a second chance to enjoy the Maddock universe on the big screen.



