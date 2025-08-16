Abhishek Banerjee Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of Stree 2 With Unseen Photos From the Set

Abhishek Banerjee, fondly known to audiences as Jana from one of India’s most successful horror-comedy franchises, Stree, took to social media to mark the 1-year anniversary of Stree 2. The actor delighted fans by sharing a never-before-seen picture from the sets of the film with the OG Sarkata aka Sunil Kumar who is 7'7" tall wrestler and police constable from Jammu.

Released last year, Stree 2 not only shattered box office records but also cemented its place as one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved and commercially successful films. Abhishek’s portrayal of the nerdy yet endearing Jana received overwhelming love from the audience. His innocence and charm on screen made the character an iconic part of Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films, Stree 2 boasted an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, along with special cameo appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan.

Speaking about the milestone, Abhishek Banerjee shared, "Stree 2 will always hold a very special place in my heart, not just because it was a massive hit, but because it was a film made with so much love, laughter, and madness on set. Playing Jana is like coming home for me; it’s a character that allows me to explore innocence, vulnerability, and humor all at once. The audience’s love for Jana has been nothing short of magical. This unseen picture I’ve shared along with Sunil Kumar the demon Sarkata from the film are little snippets of the camaraderie, fun, and hard work that went into making this film what it is. We were a family on set, Raj, Shraddha, Pankaj sir, Apar, Amar, and the entire team — everyone brought their own magic to the table. A year later, I’m still humbled by how much people remember and cherish the film and Jana. Here’s to more such stories that make you laugh, scream, and love in equal measure.”

With its mix of humor, scares, and heart, Stree 2 continues to enjoy cult status among fans, and Abhishek Banerjee’s celebration only adds to the nostalgia around the film.