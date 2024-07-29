Abhishek Banerjee Excited to Lead Bollywood's Horror Comedy Franchise From Stree To Munjya

Actor Abhishek Banerjee has established himself as a pivotal figure in the horror comedy multiverse created by Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik. Known for his memorable portrayal of Jana in the 'Stree' franchise, Abhishek Banerjee's character has become the common link across three major films; 'Stree,' 'Bhediya,' and 'Munjya.'

Abhishek Banerjee’s journey in this multiverse began with his role in 'Stree,' a film that was both critically acclaimed and loved by audiences. He is set to reprise his role as Jana in the eagerly anticipated 'Stree 2.' Adding to the intrigue of this multiverse, Banerjee made a notable appearance in the climax scene of 'Bhediya' and in the end credits of 'Munjya,' solidifying his position as a constant thread woven through these stories.

"I am extremely happy and fascinated by the fact that I am the common link in these films," said Abhishek Banerjee. "It's an honor to be part of such an innovative and exciting universe created by Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik. Playing Jana has been a fantastic experience, and I can't wait for audiences to see what we have in store in 'Stree 2'."

Makers of these films has successfully created a unique horror comedy multiverse, seamlessly connecting 'Stree,' 'Bhediya,' and 'Munjya.' The studio and the directors vision has not only expanded the scope of each individual film but also created a larger narrative that fans eagerly follow. Abhishek Banerjee’s recurring character across these films has become a beloved and integral part of this universe.