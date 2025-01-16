Abhishek Banerjee has penned two episodes from ‘Paatal Lok 2’

Mumbai, Jan 16 Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who is known for ‘Stree’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Stree 2’, and is gearing up for the release of the upcoming edition of his OTT show ‘Paatal Lok’, has penned two episodes from the show’s latest season

However, Abhishek hasn’t contributed to the show this time as an actor. Season 2 of ‘Paatal Lok’ packs a punch promising a gripping crime thriller. It is set in the northeastern state of Nagaland, and sees the lead character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary (essayed by Jaideep Ahlawat) teaming up with his ally Imran Ansari (played by Ishwak Singh) to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a migrant worker tied to a perilous drug syndicate. As the case deepens, he unravels a web of secrets, battling systemic corruption and powerful adversaries while confronting his own inner demons.

The investigation takes a toll on Hathi Ram’s personal relationships, testing his resilience. With the truth elusive and stakes higher than ever, Season 2 promises an intense, edge-of-the-seat experience.

The show also stars Gul Panag, Tillotama Shome and Nagesh Kukunoor.

Earlier, Sudip Sharma, the creator and showrunner of the show spoke with IANS, and said that the lead character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary is a very spiritually evolved character.

He told IANS, “Hathi Ram Chaudhary is a very spiritually evolved man. But you don't see him like that. When we talk of spiritually evolved characters, we think of characters who have very complex philosophies. Hathi Ram is not that.He is very clear about his right and wrong. He has a very strong moral compass, and he sticks to that. No force in the world can ever make him change his stance on that. If this is right, then it is right. If this is wrong, then it is wrong”.

He further mentioned, “No matter who you are, standing in front of him, telling him to do the other thing or to look the other way, he is not going to do that. And that's what I really like about him. So when someone says that Hathiram looks exactly the same, he hasn't changed or he behaves the same, he has already reached that place in life. He has already found this zen space that we all hope to find in our lives. He doesn't have restlessness in him. Hathiram has a firmness in him”.

The second season of the show is set to drop on Prime Video on January 17.

