Abhishek Banerjee: I like to completely believe in the character I’m playing

Mumbai, June 11 Actor Abhishek Banerjee, whose latest release is “Stolen”, said he likes to completely believe in the character he’s playing, and unless he feels it in his gut, he can’t do justice to the performance.

He said: “Honestly, when I first read the script for Stolen, I loved the story and the character, but I felt there were certain creative aspects that needed deeper exploration—especially with the character’s emotional arc. I’m the kind of actor who likes to completely believe in the character I’m playing, and unless I feel it in my gut, I can’t do justice to the performance."

The actor also revealed that being an executive producer for the film Stolen he initially had creative differences with Stolen’s producer, Gautam Dhingra, which almost led him to step away from the project.

Abhishek added: Gautam and I had a pretty intense argument about these changes. I was adamant that if we wanted to make something truly memorable, we had to iron out those details before we went to camera. I wasn’t trying to be difficult; I just wanted the film to be the best it could be."

He said he will always respect the producer for what he did next.

“Instead of brushing it under the carpet, he flew down to Delhi, found out I was attending an event, and came there personally to talk it out. We sat down face-to-face and discussed every point, every doubt I had. He listened patiently, and we worked through all our differences.”

Abhishek said that the producer made him feel heard, and that’s rare in the industry.

“It wasn’t about egos—it was about making the film the best it could be. I think that’s what great collaborations are made of—creative differences that lead to honest conversations, and ultimately to something even better than what you first imagined. I’m grateful to Gautam for going the extra mile and helping us align our visions.”

“That’s what gave me the confidence to say yes and fully commit to the film. Two days later, we were on set, and the rest is history.”

“Stolen” is a heart-wrenching story of a mother, whose baby is snatched from her as she sleeps at a desolate railway station.

What follows is a relentless pursuit, as brothers Raman and Gautam, who join Jhumpa as they navigate treacherous terrain while hunting for the missing child deep in India's remote hinterlands, with hostile locals threatening their lives, their search evolves into a desperate fight for survival.

Directed by Karan Tejpal and written by Tejpal alongside Dhingra and Swapnil Salkar - Agadbumb, Stolen also features Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman, and Shubham Vardhan.

