Abhishek Banerjee Marks 'Bhediya' Anniversary with Heartfelt Thanks to Mother Nature During Pandemic Filming

As Bhediya clocks two years today, actor Abhishek Banerjee took to social media to share unseen moments from the sets of the beloved film. The photos feature Abhishek alongside Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, director Amar Kaushik, Deepak Dobriyal with other cast and crew members, offering fans a nostalgic glimpse of the camaraderie and behind-the-scenes magic that brought the film to life.

Abhishek Banerjee, who has become a key figure in Maddock Films’ popular horror-comedy universe, spanning Stree, Bhediya, and the upcoming Munjya, expressed his gratitude for being an integral part of this cinematic journey. Known for playing the fan-favorite character Jana across the films, Abhishek reflected on the experience and the legacy of these iconic projects.

Speaking about Bhediya and his connection to the franchise, Abhishek shared, "It feels surreal that Bhediya clocks two years today. This film holds a very special place in my heart, not just because of the character I played but because of the incredible journey it took us all on. Working with Amar Kaushik sir, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Paalin Kabak and the entire team was like being part of a family that came together to create something truly unique. Shooting in the wilderness of Arunachal Pradesh, braving tough conditions, and bringing this vision to life was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

What makes this moment even more special for me is my journey with Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe. Playing Jana in Stree, Bhediya, and now Munjha has been an absolute blessing. Jana is more than just a character for me—he’s a thread that ties these stories together, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to portray him. The love and appreciation I’ve received from audiences for this role motivates me to push my boundaries as an actor and storyteller.

He further adds, "As we celebrate two years of Bhediya, I would like to bring to the notice that we shot the film during peak covid and thanks to the forest cover of Arunachal Pradesh all of us were unharmed. I want to thank the fans who embraced the film and our universe with open arms. Sharing these unseen images is my way of reliving those memories and expressing gratitude for the journey we’ve had so far. Here’s to many more stories, laughter, and chills ahead!"

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films, Bhediya was lauded for its gripping narrative, spectacular visuals, and seamless blend of horror and comedy. Abhishek’s portrayal of Jana across the films has become a defining element of this universe, earning him a special place in the hearts of audiences.

As fans eagerly await the release of Bhediya 2, Abhishek Banerjee’s contribution to this genre continues to leave an indelible mark on Indian cinema.