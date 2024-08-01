Abhishek Banerjee: My father always wanted me to pursue a career as an IAS officer

Mumbai, Aug 1 Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who portrays the character of Jana, an IAS aspirant in "Stree 2", has talked about how he is funnily fulfilling his father's lifetime dream.

Abhishek said: "My father always wanted me to pursue a career as an IAS officer. While my heart was always set on acting, this role in 'Stree 2' feels like my father's dream has never left my side."

"Playing Jana, who aspires to be what my father wished for me, is genuinely sweet yet funny. My father and I still laugh about it that being his son I found unique ways to realise his dreams, if not in reality, at least on screen," he added.

Abhishek also humourously remarked on his character's chances of success, adding: "Seeing Jana's struggles with the IAS exam preparation makes me doubtful that he would have ever cracked it in his life. But, I'm glad I could at least embody that ambition in a film."

Earlier this month, Abhishek said his character Jana is funnier in 'Stree 2', the horror-comedy sequel, which first released in 2018.

He had said: "This character has a special bond with the audience, and I am committed to delivering my best once again. The love I get for the character even today, especially among kids, is truly endearing. Jana and everyone's antics in this edition are funnier."

The actor said: "My character too has a lot more funny moments, taking the whole experience to a new level of 'Stree'."

'Stree 2' reunites the ensemble cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek.

