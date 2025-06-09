"Abhishek Banerjee on Stolen’s Success: ‘Happy to See Content-Driven Films Trending Worldwide’

In a cinematic landscape often dominated by big-ticket spectacles, Abhishek Banerjee’s Stolen is proving that content-driven storytelling still has the power to captivate audiences across the globe. The gripping thriller is currently trending in Top 10 on Prime Video in both India and the US, marking a major milestone for the film and its makers. The film is garnering widespread appreciation not just from cinephiles, but also from commercial audiences who have taken to social media with glowing reviews. With word-of-mouth buzz growing stronger by the day, Stolen is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about films of the season.

Speaking on the film’s remarkable digital run, a source from the production said, "In times when the discourse is heavily centered around big-budget, high-octane entertainers, it's heartening to see a film like Stolen find its footing and triumph purely on the merit of its story and performances. The response has been beyond our expectations, both in India and internationally." Lead actor Abhishek Banerjee, who has been receiving critical acclaim for his nuanced performance, expressed his heartfelt gratitude "I'm overwhelmed. We made Stolen with a lot of honesty, and to see it not only trending on top but also be loved so widely is incredibly emotional. It's a good phase when audiences are celebrating good cinema, regardless of scale. It gives hope to storytellers like us." With Stolen continuing to make waves, the film stands as a testament to the power of compelling narratives and strong performances in a content-hungry global market.