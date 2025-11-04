Abhishek Banerjee Reacts to Fans Calling Him the ‘Nick Fury’ of Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the extremely loved character of Jana in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2), has found himself at the center of a fun fan comparison. After his recent appearance in Thamma, fans on social media began calling him the “Nick Fury of Bollywood,” drawing parallels between his recurring presence in the Maddock universe and the iconic Marvel character who appears across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Reacting to this comparison, Abhishek shared, “It honestly feels great to see fans connect my character with something as legendary as Nick Fury. Every time I step into Jana’s shoes, I discover something new about him, The fact that audiences eagerly wait for his return and shower him with so much love is truly overwhelming. I hv been a fan of avengers and being compared to Nick Fury played by Samuel Jackson , who is also one my all time fav actor , is a huge compliment because he’s the glue that holds the Marvel universe like Jana holds the key to mhcu universe:) . I can’t my thank

stars enough for landing up a role like Jana ! With Jana being the most repeated characters across Maddock’s supernatural stories, Abhishek Banerjee’s growing connection with audiences continues to solidify him as a vital thread in the studio’s expanding universe.