Abhishek Banerjee Reflects on the funny way of Fulfilling His Father lifetime Dream On-Screen in 'Stree 2' for his son

Renowned actor Abhishek Banerjee has recently opened up about a deeply personal yet ironically funny connection to his latest character in the highly anticipated film, 'Stree 2'. Abhishek Banerjee, who portrays the character of Jana, an IAS aspirant. In real life, much before the cinema big hit Abhishek, his father desired his son to become an IAS officer, but interestingly and sweetly destiny has something else lined up for Abhishek.

Abhishek's father always aspired for him to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. Now Abhishek looks at this situation in a sweet and comical way that his father's wishes are being made realised if not by his real person but by a reel character that he is essaying. Now, as he steps into the shoes of an IAS aspirant again in 'Stree 2', he finds a unique way to honor his father's dream.

Reflecting on this connection, Abhishek said, "My father always wanted me to pursue a career as an IAS officer. While my heart was always set on acting, this role in 'Stree 2' feels like my father’s dream has never left my side. Playing Jana, who aspires to be what my father wished for me, is genuinely sweet yet funny. My father and I still laugh about it that being his son I found unique ways to realise his dreams, if not in reality, at least on screen”.

Abhishek Banerjee also humorously remarked on his character's chances of success, adding, "Seeing Jana's struggles with the IAS exam preparation makes me doubtful that he would have ever cracked it in his life. But, I’m glad I could at least embody that ambition in a film."