Abhishek Banerjee returns to theatre after two decades with ‘Tu Kya Hai’

Mumbai, Sep 17 Actor Abhishek Banerjee, fondly known as Jana from the “Stree” franchise, is making a return to theatre after two decades with a satire titled “Tu Kya Hai”.

Before his journey in Bollywood, Abhishek began his artistic journey with stage plays in Delhi. He is reuniting with his original theatre gang for a powerful mono satirical comedy, Tu Kya Hai, which will be staged this month at Mumbai’s National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA).

Abhishek said in a statement: "Theatre is where I learnt to breathe as an artist. It taught me rhythm, truth, and how to fail without fear. For the last 20 years, my journey has been about chasing roles, telling stories, and building a career in cinema but somewhere, the stage kept calling me back.”

The play offers a biting satire on the lives of countless dreamers who leave behind the comfort of their homes to chase the elusive aspirations of becoming performance artists. Their journeys are marked by moments of pain, absurdity, and struggle, blurring the line between tragedy and comedy.

Tu Kya Hai unfolds in three evocative chapters: a typical middle-class Indian household that views art only as a hobby; the chaotic yet comical hustle of Mumbai’s entertainment industry; and the quiet, internal conflicts that echo in the stillness of night.

The actor added that Tu Kya Hai is deeply personal because it holds up a mirror to my life and, in many ways, to anyone who has ever questioned themselves.

“It’s about that late-night whisper we all hear ‘Tu kya hai?’ when the lights are off, and the applause has faded. Coming back to the theatre to perform with my old theatre friends feels like closing a circle, or maybe starting a new one. This isn’t just a play for me it’s a homecoming,” he added.

