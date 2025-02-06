Abhishek Banerjee reveals why he agreed to a cameo in Rajkummar Rao's debut production

Mumbai, Feb 6 Bollywood actor Abhishek Banerjee has revealed the real reason behind his special cameo in Rajkummar Rao’s debut production, "Toaster."

The actor shared insights into what drew him to the project and why he was excited to be a part of the film. Speaking about his involvement in "Toaster," Abhishek stated, “When Rajkummar spoke to me about joining his production venture, I didn’t even have to think twice. Our friendship has evolved from work colleagues on all our collaborations to great friends, and I knew I had to be there in any capacity possible for this landmark project as Patra and he make their debut as producers. It wasn’t just a professional decision; it was about standing by friends and reinforcing the bond that we have built over the years.”

Renowned for their highly successful collaborations in films like the "Stree franchise", the duo's off-screen bond has always been as strong as their on-screen chemistry.

Meanwhile, "Toaster" marks Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekha’s debut foray into production. The project was announced by Netflix at a grand event where they revealed a highly anticipated slate for 2025.

The film features a talented ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh, Upendra Limaye, Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Seema Pahwa. Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, Toaster tells the story of a miser obsessed with a toaster, set against a backdrop of murder and chaos.

In a statement, the makers of "Toaster" shared, “As first-time producers stepping into production with 'Toaster' has been an exhilarating experience. This film tells a quirky, layered story that masterfully blends humor, chaos, and unexpected twists. With a talented cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Abhishekh Bannerjee, Upendra Limaye, Seema Pahwa, Jitendra Joshi, and Archana Puran Singh, the narrative navigates a complex web of secrets and surprises—all centered around a seemingly ordinary toaster. As Kampa Film we are thrilled to partner with Netflix, who share our passion for innovative storytelling, and we can't wait for audiences to experience this unique and entertaining tale soon.”

