Abhishek Banerjee Rings in His Birthday With the Commencement of the Shoot of His Next, Baaghi Bechare

Actor Abhishek Banerjee had more than one reason to celebrate this year. On the occasion of his birthday today, the makers officially announced his next big project Baaghi Bechare, a film that has already started generating major buzz in the industry for its stellar cast and powerful creative team. The film begins filming on the day of the actor's birthday. The film, written and directed by Sumit Purohit, who has previously impressed audiences with his writing in Scam 1992, brings together a dream team of talent. Apart from Abhishek, the film also stars Pratik Gandhi and Panchayat fame Faisal Khan, making this one of the most anticipated collaborations in recent times. Adding to the excitement, the project is being backed by the makers of Mirzapur, further raising expectations from fans and industry insiders alike.

Speaking about the announcement, Abhishek Banerjee shared, "I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift than to be have a working one starting shoot of Baaghi Bechare. Looking forward to working with such incredible talents like Pratik and Faisal, under the direction of our director, Sumit”. Apart from this project, 2025 is an exciting year for Abhishek with several other projects that are set to release this year including Stolen, Mahasangam, Rana Naidu Season 2.