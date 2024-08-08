Abhishek Banerjee Set To be Back As Jaffa in the 'Rana Naidu' Season 2

The highly anticipated second season of the hit series 'Rana Naidu' is set to begin filming, and fans have another reason to rejoice. Acclaimed actor Abhishek Banerjee has joined the star-studded cast, taking on a pivotal role in the upcoming season.

'Rana Naidu', starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh, quickly became a fan favorite with its gripping storyline and stellar performances. The series, which also features talented actors such as Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Gaurav Chopra, Priya Banerjee, Arjun Rampal and Ashish Vidyarthi, is produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global.

Created by Karan Anshuman, who also serves as a director alongside Suparn S Varma and Abhay Chopra, the second season promises to elevate the stakes even higher.

Abhishek Banerjee, known for his versatility and impactful performances, expressed his excitement about joining the cast: "I am thrilled to be a part of 'Rana Naidu' Season 2. The series has set a high bar with its first season, and I am eager to bring something new and exciting to the story. Working with such an incredible cast and crew is an honor, and I can't wait for the audience to see what's in store."

With filming set to commence, the anticipation for 'Rana Naidu' Season 2 continues to build. Fans can look forward to a series that promises to deliver even more drama, suspense, and unforgettable moments.