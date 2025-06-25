Abhishek Banerjee to play a police officer on screen

Mumbai, June 25 Actor Abhishek Banerjee is all set to play a police officer on screen going by the look he has shared on his social media.

The actor posted a story on his Instagram, where he was seen posing in a police uniform grinning ear to ear.

While there has been no official announcement from Abhishek, a source close to the development shared, “Yes, Abhishek will be seen playing a cop on screen soon.”

The source added: “He looked absolutely dashing in the uniform, and the look really suits him. It's a different shade for him and audiences who are going to love it.”

The actor recently wrapped up the Bhopal shooting schedule of his upcoming film Baaghi Bechare, directed by Sumit Purohit. He had described it as an “incredible journey.”

Speaking about the experience, Abhishek said: "Shooting for Baaghi Bechare in Bhopal was an incredible journey. Sumit Rohit, who is the director of the film, has done a brilliant job and the shooting schedule went really smooth.”

It also stars Pratik Gandhi and Faisal Malik. The film, written and directed by Sumit Purohit, who has previously written came 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story. Apart from Abhishek, the film also stars Pratik Gandhi and Panchayat fame Faisal Khan. The project is being backed by the makers of Mirzapur.

The film titled ‘Baaghi Bechare’ is a satire. As per ‘Variety’, ‘Panchayat’ standout Faisal Malik, who succinctly describes the project as part of “this transformative phase of Indian cinema”.

Apart from this project, 2025 is an exciting year for Abhishek, who was recently seen in Stolen, and Rana Naidu Season 2.

On the acting front, Abhishek was last seen on screen in “Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank” directed by Amar Kaushik. It is the fourth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and serves as the sequel to the movie Stree, which released in 2018.

