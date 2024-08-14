Abhishek Banerjee's fondness for Big B: 'Studied in same institution, part of same theatre group'

Mumbai, Aug 14 Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who is all geared up for the release of the action drama 'Vedaa', has expressed his love for the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, and shared how he and his family are fan of Big B.

Abhishek appeared on the new episode of 'Aapka Apna Zakir', hosted by standup comedian and actor Zakir Khan. The episode witnessed the power packed cast of 'Vedaa'-- John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, and director Nikkhil Advani.

Amidst all the fun conversations, Abhishek shared: "We all are such big fan of Mr Bachchan. I remember once my uncle's wedding came to a standstill as the entire family eagerly awaited for his iconic dialogue from the movie Agneepath -- 'Vijay Deenanath Chauhan' on TV.. Once he delivered it, the celebration resumed."

"As a child, I was brought up in Tamil Nadu and used to watch a lot of south Indian films, so my parents got really worried as I used to only keep speaking in South Indian language, so they got me to see Big B's film ‘Hum’, and so that I get well versed with Hindi. And, when I watched that movie I got goosebumps; and since then I have been a big fan of his," he said.

He further added: "I studied at Kirorimal College, the same institution he went to, and was also a part of the same theatre group he was in. And, my dream came true last year when I had the opportunity to work with him for the first time. I remember my management team had called and mentioned there is a film with Mr Bachchan, and I immediately said, 'I'm in'."

"I didn’t ask what the role was about, because I was just excited to be there in his presence. Watching him rehearse and remember his lines was awe-inspiring. He is really very dedicated to his work. On set, he is a co-actor, not just a star or a superstar. Everyone should experience working with a stalwart like him," he concluded.

'Aapka Apna Zakir' airs on Sony.

Meanwhile, 'Vedaa' is scheduled to release on August 15.

