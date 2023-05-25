Abhishek Banerjee's 'Sex, Likes & Stories' is centred on social media obsession

Mumbai, May 25 Actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee, who is known for 'Stree' and 'Patal Lok', released his short film 'Sex, Likes & Stories' on Thursday. The 12-minute-long psychological thriller poses the question: "In the world of social media are you the consumer or are you getting consumed?"

The short story is directed by Keith Gomes and has been shot entirely on iPhone. It also stars Mokshda Jailkhani and Shruthy Menon who are seen dealing with their over-obsessive about their social media presence.

The film has been produced by Emmy nominated Girish 'Bobby' Talwar, Oscar academy member Sandeep Kamal, Keith Gomes, and Suresh Jagasia. The film is available to stream on Keith Gomes' YouTube channel.

