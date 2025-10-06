Abhishek Banerjee’s Shares Excitement As Stolen Bags Two Nominations at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2025

Actor Abhishek Banerjee is riding high on the success of his critically acclaimed film Stolen, which continues to make waves on the global stage. The film has officially been nominated in two prestigious categories at the upcoming Asian Academy Creative Awards 2025, Best Feature Film (Fiction) and Best Director. Hailed as one of the finest films of 2025, Stolen has garnered immense appreciation for its powerful storytelling, nuanced performances, and gripping direction. The double nomination stands as a testament to the film’s impact and the growing recognition of Indian cinema across international platforms.

Elated by the news, Abhishek Banerjee shared, “I Stolen was always made for a universal audience and to b nominated for two categories at such a prestigious international awards it’s truly a matter of pride! Best film and best director also tells you the kind of production it’s been .. it was always the vision of gaurav (producer ) and Karan Tejpal (director) . And thanks to their guts stolen is representing India at such a prestigious event . Also this is the only Indian film to b competing against such wonderful films across Asia . Proud moment for the team“. With these nominations, Stolen further cements its position as one of the most celebrated films of the year, continuing Abhishek Banerjee’s journey as one of the most versatile and impactful actors of his generation.