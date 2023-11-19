Abhishek, Kajol, Ayushmann react after India loses WC final to Australia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 : Several celebrities took to social media to show their support for Team India after the Men in Blue lost to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan took to X and wrote, "A tough loss after a valiant effort. Commendable performance by the men in blue throughout. Hold your heads high and thank you for the journey. #TeamIndia #CWC23."

https://twitter.com/juniorbachchan/status/1726268773467058612

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote on X, "Congratulations Australia. Well played, India."

https://twitter.com/vivekagnihotri/status/1726267886673760488

Actor Sonu Sood wrote on Instagram stories, "Team India our heroes forever #teamimdiafinal #team India."

Actor Kajol took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Haar kar jitne wale ko bajigar kahate haen! Well played team India. Congratulations Australia on another World Cup! #worldCup final."

Actor Ahan Shetty wrote on Instagram stories, "Whatever said and done, this team brought us much joy. Heads up. You guys were unbelievable throughout the tournament."

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Meera Kapoor shared the picture of Indian players on Instagram stories and wrote, "Champions of our heart."

Nushrratt Bharuccha took to Instagram stories and shared a sad picture of herself in a night suit. She wrote, "I am blue."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana posted a picture of himself with actor Shah Rukh Khan and cricketer Hardik Pandya on Instagram stories. He wrote, "Bummed about losing but was good to bump into these two."

Actor Anupam Kher posted a video of his mother Dulari Kher on Instagram and wrote, "Mom's analysis of today's game! She watched the whole game. Her words were philosophical and soothing. Listen to her! Her words will make you feel better! But won't say that I am not disappointed like every Indian all over the world. We were great throughout this tournament. Really played like champions! Thank you #TeamIndia for the joy and the sense of pride you gave us during this #WorldCup. Jai Ho! Jai Hind! #India #Cricket #WorldCup."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz1ZlfjigSi/

Actor Aftab Shivdasani wrote on X, "An unfortunate end to a dream World Cup for India . Team India played like true champions all through the tournament and there is a lot to be proud of. But as we all know cricket is a funny game and all that matters is how you play on the day. Australia played better today ..."

https://twitter.com/AftabShivdasani/status/1726274871804739650

He added, "...and hence won. Also, there is no shame in losing to a better team on the day. Well played Australia. Team India - you have our hearts and have given us a lot of joy all through this World Cup. Thank you. #CWC23Final @BCCI @CricketAus."

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the case of 241, India started off really well and had Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left Indian team without answers and guided them to a seven-wicket win.

Mohammed Shami took one wicket while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets.

Travis was given the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

